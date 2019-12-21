OST Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. OST has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $183,356.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDCM, Upbit and Huobi. In the last week, OST has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.01187538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119064 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,344,683 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinsuper, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, IDCM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

