Own Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Own token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and DDEX. Own has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $453,788.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Own has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.01185907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

