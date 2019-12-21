Particl Trading Down 9.7% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00009560 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. During the last week, Particl has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market cap of $5.56 million and $53,405.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.