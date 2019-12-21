PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $202,966.00

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,475.07 or 0.20539996 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $202,966.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

