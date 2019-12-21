PAXEX (PAXEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a total market cap of $5,049.00 and $104.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004652 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017300 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

