PAXEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,696.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,696.00 and $164.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004630 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015719 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.