Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.88.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.53. 3,197,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,926. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 15,792.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,899,000 after buying an additional 1,290,874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after buying an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Paychex by 73.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

