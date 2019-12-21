Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 45.23 ($0.59).

LON INTU opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.44) on Tuesday. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 30.20 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of $457.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

