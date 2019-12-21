Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002337 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Bittylicious, Livecoin and WEX. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $41,888.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.74 or 0.02616223 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00582843 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,831,290 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Poloniex, WEX, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

