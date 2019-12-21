Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $93,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

