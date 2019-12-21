Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PEI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,531. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $421.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

