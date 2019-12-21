PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $168,700.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $169,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $167,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $312,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $314,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 514,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,336. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 472,076 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 71,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

