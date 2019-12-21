Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

PNR stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Pentair by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after buying an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,964,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,091,000 after buying an additional 1,979,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,451,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after buying an additional 665,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

