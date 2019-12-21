Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.17. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PME. ValuEngine raised Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $86.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Glenning Anthony bought 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $87,455.10. 57.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

