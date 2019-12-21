Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.46. 671,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $30,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,622.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,154. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,361 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 553,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

