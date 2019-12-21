Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $75.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

