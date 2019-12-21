PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNM Resources have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. The company continues to invest in its utility assets to provide reliable services to customers. It plans to invest $3.9 billion between 2019 and 2023 to strengthen operations. It also expects rate-based compound annual growth of 9.6% for the same period. The company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to provide reliable and affordable power, while transitioning to a coal-free generating portfolio by 2031. It is also focused on meeting New Mexico’s increasing renewable energy needs through reliable and clean power. However, delay in recovering invested capital within time is concerning for the company. Risk of operating in nuclear plants as well as stringent environmental policies and regulations related to climate change are headwinds.”

PNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $51.15. 1,609,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 33,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

