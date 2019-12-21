Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.65 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and COSS. Po.et has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $93,397.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX, COSS, Kyber Network, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

