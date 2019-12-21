Polybius 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,641.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Polybius has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Polybius has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $2,641.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00009000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polybius

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank . The official website for Polybius is polybius.io

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

