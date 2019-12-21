Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives GBX 461.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 461.25 ($6.07).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Polypipe Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 534 ($7.02). 603,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group has a 1-year low of GBX 311.80 ($4.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

