Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.58

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $4.17. Potbelly shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 7,307 shares changing hands.

PBPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Potbelly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Head purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Also, Director David W. Head purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,866 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Potbelly by 890.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 138,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Potbelly by 2,664.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 144,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Potbelly by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

