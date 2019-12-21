Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.42. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1,341 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Profire Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 45.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 211,515 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

