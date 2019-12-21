Project Pai (PAI) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Huobi, LBank and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $271,180.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.06715981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001391 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,641,174,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,725,362 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank, HBUS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.