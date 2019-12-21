ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.10

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.00. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 2,252 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 29.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

