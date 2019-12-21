Proteostasis Therapeutics’ (PTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

PTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 5,686,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $68.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.