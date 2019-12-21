Provoco Token (VOCO) One Day Volume Tops $13,437.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $70.00 and approximately $13,437.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

