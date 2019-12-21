ProxyNode (PRX) Tops One Day Volume of $123.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $73,409.00 and $123.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 145,678,343 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

