PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $207.07

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.07 and traded as low as $177.20. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $180.60, with a volume of 2,081,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

