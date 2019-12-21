QCash Price Up 0.6% This Week (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One QCash token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QCash has a market capitalization of $44.52 million and $343.03 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

