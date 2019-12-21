QLC Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,544.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $47,544.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01186389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

