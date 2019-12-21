Radium (RADS) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2,722.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006344 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. In the last week, Radium has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,908,258 coins and its circulating supply is 3,894,815 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

