Rate3 (RTE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $126,511.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, BitForex and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $629,779.00 and approximately $126,511.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.06762187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, BitForex, HADAX, ABCC, FCoin, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

