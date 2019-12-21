Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $22.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 1,440,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $21,989,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

