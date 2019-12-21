Raymond James Reiterates $48.00 Price Target for Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.40 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,074,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of -0.06. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

