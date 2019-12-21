Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4132 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA:XLRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.