RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 120,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $7,505,630.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,582,692.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,935,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 487.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RealPage by 242.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

