Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.00, 732,685 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 286,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REPH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $409.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

