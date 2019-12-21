RED (RED) Market Cap Hits $207,787.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. Over the last week, RED has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $207,787.00 and approximately $773.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00558415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000514 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

