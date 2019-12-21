Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Andrew P. Stone Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Redwood Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.28.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 205,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,370,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
