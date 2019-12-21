Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Andrew P. Stone Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $17.28.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,185,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 205,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,370,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.