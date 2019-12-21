Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Sees Large Volume Increase

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,045,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,262% from the previous session’s volume of 223,586 shares.The stock last traded at $1.03 and had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REED. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reed’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million.

In other news, CEO John Bello acquired 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,980,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,959.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 130,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 202,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reed’s by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Reed’s by 2,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

