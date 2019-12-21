Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.89.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.62. 1,147,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,443. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.68 and a 200 day moving average of $312.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,543 shares of company stock valued at $34,778,070 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.