Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE: HTA):

12/20/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

12/11/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. "

12/10/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/27/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

10/29/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2019 – Healthcare Trust Of America had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,139. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

