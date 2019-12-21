Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 1,839,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,108,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 125.7% during the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,694 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.