Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 990,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,017. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $614.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Retrophin by 641.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Retrophin during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Retrophin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

