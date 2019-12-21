Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

REVG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 699,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,645. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $794.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after acquiring an additional 307,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

