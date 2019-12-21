Rise (RISE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $206.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $164,356.00 and $206.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034394 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001059 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,225,085 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.