Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.64 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.13-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.03 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

