Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.08. Rogers posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.84%. Rogers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 29.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 43.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 35.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.26. 338,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,776. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.24. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

