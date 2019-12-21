Royal Bank of Canada Increases Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $65.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

