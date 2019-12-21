Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 240 ($3.16).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBS. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

LON:RBS opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.78.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.